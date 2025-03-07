Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,015,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Roku by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,646,000 after buying an additional 856,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,373,000 after acquiring an additional 30,038 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 352.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after acquiring an additional 507,643 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $153,166.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,092.16. This trade represents a 20.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,485. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,308 shares of company stock worth $10,362,166 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

