Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 81.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 210.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.
Quantum-Si Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $1.29 on Friday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $183.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.
Several research firms recently weighed in on QSI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.
