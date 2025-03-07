Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 81.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 210.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $1.29 on Friday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $183.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

In other Quantum-Si news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 3,506,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $11,710,931.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. This represents a 73.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 30.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

