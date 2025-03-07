Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.76 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 48.64 ($0.63). Schroder Real Estate Invest shares last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.63), with a volume of 743,106 shares.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57. The company has a market cap of £241.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.76.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Company Profile

The investment objective of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (‘the Company’) is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth as a result of its investments in, and active management of, a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate.

