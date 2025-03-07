Seven Post Investment Office LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Seven Post Investment Office LP lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.2% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 202,704 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,514 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 98,131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 59,098 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,910,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.96.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $396.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $381.00 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $1,118,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.