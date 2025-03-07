SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

