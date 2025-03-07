Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Freeport-McMoRan Call Options (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 83,180 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 53,177 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,029,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,488,802 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $56,694,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

