Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,084 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 132% compared to the average volume of 2,621 call options.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $310,605.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,009.28. This trade represents a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,938.24. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,738 shares of company stock worth $14,700,809. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SKX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $78.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.