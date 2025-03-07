Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,172,000 after purchasing an additional 811,425 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,649 shares of company stock worth $23,871,905 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.60 and a 200 day moving average of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

