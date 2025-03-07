Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Mizuho

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $4.00 to $0.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE:NOVA opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $224.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.