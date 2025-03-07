Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NOVA. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $0.65 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.64.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $224.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

