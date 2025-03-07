SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,671,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,660,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 103,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

