SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OUST. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 155,640 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 62,202 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 44,275 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
Ouster Stock Performance
NYSE:OUST opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $397.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.38. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $16.88.
Insider Transactions at Ouster
In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 13,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $132,471.99. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,079.43. This represents a 8.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Angus Pacala bought 50,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $498,839.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,879.03. This trade represents a 7.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $469,814. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
