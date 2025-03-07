SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 13,779 ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in ICL Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,551,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,357 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Trading Down 0.2 %

ICL opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.0403 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICL Group

ICL Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.