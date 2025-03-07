SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 15,247 Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 90,785,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,012.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,273,000 after buying an additional 27,755,460 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,272,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 777,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $3,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NOK opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.11. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.