SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 40.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

