SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,788 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,485,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in BioNTech by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,750,000 after purchasing an additional 31,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 123.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 74,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabaud & Cie SA bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $171.00 to $171.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.72.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $110.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day moving average is $112.47.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

