SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 19,292 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after buying an additional 9,639,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,303,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after buying an additional 242,640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,662,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,392,000 after buying an additional 424,990 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,274,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 149,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,768,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,796,000 after purchasing an additional 162,152 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 148.45%.

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

