SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,788 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4,794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Unum Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,751. The trade was a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at $80,402,427.63. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

