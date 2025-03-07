SVB Wealth LLC Invests $101,000 in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.
COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $11.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
