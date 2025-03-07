SVB Wealth LLC Invests $208,000 in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Scully Royalty Price Performance

Shares of SRL stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

