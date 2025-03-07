SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,042,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 205,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,568,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 657,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 75,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 278,185 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIND opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $693.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business had revenue of $65.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KIND shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

