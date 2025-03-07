SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 935,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 47,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 505,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

