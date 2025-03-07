SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 5.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Nomura by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Nomura by 9.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Nomura by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

