SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.28.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $236.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.66.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

