SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $105.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average is $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at $173,658.39. This represents a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

