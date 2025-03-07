SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 155,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FIDU opened at $69.45 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

