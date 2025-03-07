SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,372 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 377.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 683.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

MFG opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.45.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.