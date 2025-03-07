SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

