SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 104,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE USAC opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 287.67%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

