SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the third quarter valued at about $6,249,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the third quarter worth about $4,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASP Isotopes by 42.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 334,836 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in ASP Isotopes by 158.3% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 991,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 607,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ASP Isotopes by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 96,604 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of ASP Isotopes stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.