SVB Wealth LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,611 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,545 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $23,825,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.