SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

