SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 749.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 1,898,663 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,054,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,911,000 after buying an additional 91,010 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.39.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
