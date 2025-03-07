Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.71 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 44.05 ($0.57). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 44.35 ($0.57), with a volume of 1,638,955 shares changing hands.

Sylvania Platinum Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.71. The stock has a market cap of £143.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 2.73 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sylvania Platinum had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Sylvania Platinum Limited will post 3.8694929 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum is a rapidly expanding low-cost PGMs producer listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM: SLP).

Sylvania is a mid-tier, lower unit cost Platinum Group Metal (PGM)minerals reprocessing and development Company. Our operational arm, Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO), has six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants in the Eastern and Western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC).

