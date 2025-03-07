Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ (SNDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDX. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,875.50. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $58,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,563. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,948,000 after buying an additional 208,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after buying an additional 148,491 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 143.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 110,535 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

