Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $112.53 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average of $141.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

