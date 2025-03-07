Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stake Reduced by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $6,043,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,866.92. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $179.23 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $146.75 and a one year high of $206.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.73.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

