The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,166,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,118,000 after buying an additional 2,279,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,417,000 after buying an additional 587,947 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.0 %
TD opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67.
TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
