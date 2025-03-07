The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 116,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Wendy’s worth $39,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 2,334.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.34.

WEN opened at $15.16 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

