Truist Financial Corp Has $169,000 Stock Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Aegon were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 88,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEG opened at $6.32 on Friday. Aegon Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

