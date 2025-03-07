Truist Financial Corp Invests $231,000 in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 9.1% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $41.37 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

