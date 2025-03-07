Tufton Capital Management Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $627.93 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.50, for a total value of $257,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,495.50. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.36, for a total transaction of $7,971,321.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,009,092.44. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,295 shares of company stock valued at $504,237,715 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

