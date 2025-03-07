Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -169.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.