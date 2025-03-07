Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,486,000 after buying an additional 524,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,549,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after acquiring an additional 101,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $606.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $9,118,070. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

