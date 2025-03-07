UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Price

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZO. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,646.62.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 1.4 %

AutoZone stock opened at $3,607.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,358.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,226.46. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,615.79.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 419,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,629,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 6,083.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.