United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,673,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,070,000 after buying an additional 83,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in United Bankshares by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.23 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $234,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,203.84. This trade represents a 14.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

