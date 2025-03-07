Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

