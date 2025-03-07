Wedbush Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $395.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $390.00 to $395.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

CRWD opened at $347.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 681.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.08.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

