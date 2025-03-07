Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $347.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 681.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.08.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,629,875.72. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

