What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for CRC FY2026 Earnings?

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of California Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.20 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million.

CRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRC

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in California Resources by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,800,000 after buying an additional 845,694 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,043,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,752,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,785,000 after purchasing an additional 290,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in California Resources by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 235,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In related news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. The trade was a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.